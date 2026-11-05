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5 QR Code Photo-Sharing Tools for Events in 2026 (Top Options Compared)
By Terri Beavers,4 days ago
After a birthday, graduation, or company party, the best shots usually sit on someone else’s phone. QR code photo-sharing tools fix that by letting guests scan a code and add photos to one shared gallery. This comparison, based on each tool’s publicly available product information, looks at guest access, upload limits, gallery and display features, and pricing.