undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Composers Guild joins cellists from Cleveland and Bowling Green for a concert of new works (Oct. 21)
By Kevin McLaughlin,5 days ago
A spectrum of human feeling — frequently the sad variety — was on display on Sunday, October 25 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Cleveland Heights, where the Cleveland Composers Guild and Bowling Green State University’s cello studio joined the Cleveland Cello Society to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Eleven composers supplied works for cello duos, trios, and quartets, ranging from playful exchanges to meditations on grief and loss.