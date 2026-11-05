undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
EDC Orlando 2026: Lineup, Dates, Tickets and Festival Information
By Ava McDonnell,5 days ago
One of Orlando’s biggest electronic dance music festivals is taking over downtown this weekend as Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Orlando returns to Tinker Field Nov. 6-8. The three-day festival will bring more than 100 electronic music artists to Central Florida, with multiple stages, large-scale production and performances from some of the biggest names in dance music.