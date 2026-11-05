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Mexican Mythology Meets Mixology: Ceiba Debuts Myths + Gods
By Angelina Falco,5 days ago
A new cocktail experience debuts at Ceiba, the signature restaurant and bar on the rooftop of Conrad Orlando at Evermore. Mixing Mexican mythology with mixology, the new menu will create a modern cocktail experience rooted in storytelling and introduce Myths + Gods, a program to combine Mexican spirits, traditional ingredients, and innovative culinary techniques.