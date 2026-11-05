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Orlando Ballet’s The Nutcracker Returns With Expanded Holiday Schedule for 2026
By Ava McDonnell,5 days ago
Orlando Ballet is bringing its signature holiday production of The Nutcracker back to Central Florida this December, with an expanded performance schedule, family-friendly activities and additional opportunities to experience the beloved holiday tradition. Presented by Orlando Health, the production runs Dec. 4-27 at Steinmetz Hall inside the Dr. Phillips Center...