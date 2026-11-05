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Ruth E. Polz, 97
By Lee Zion,3 days ago
A time of remembrance and celebration for Ruth E. Polz, age 97, of Jackson, MN, will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jackson, MN, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in Riverside Cemetery in Jackson. The Kramer Family Funeral Home of Trimont, Sherburn, and Welcome, MN, is assisting the family with arrangements. Ruth entered her heavenly home on Sunday, October 18, 2026, at the Good Samaritan Society in Jackson.