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Olathe’s Two Trails Park joins Variety KC’s inclusive playground project
By Melaina Hesterlee,7 days ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Two Trails Park in Olathe will get a universally inclusive playground as the third site in Variety KC’s Ten Parks Project. Variety KC, the Children’s Charity of Greater Kansas City, announced the selection Thursday. The Ten Parks Project aims to build 10 universally inclusive parks across the metro. Two Trails Park joins Roy Blunt Luminary Park in Kansas City, Missouri, and Joe D. Dennis Park in Westwood, Kansas.
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