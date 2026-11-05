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Andy Pages, Louis Varland and Jacob Latz among Super 2s eligible for salary arbitration
By The Associated Press,6 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages, Toronto closer Louis Varland and Texas left-hander Jacob Latz are among 28 players with two-to-three years of service time who are eligible for salary arbitration. Boston right-hander Tyron Guerrero and Colorado outfielder Jordan Beck were the last players to...