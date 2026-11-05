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Parker Posey On Her Cherry Red Bell-bottoms, Passing On Auditions And The Choices Of ‘Wild Horse Nine’ [Interview]
By Gregory Ellwood,6 days ago
Spoiler alert: Parker Posey is the Penelope Cruz of Martin McDonagh’s “Wild Horse Nine.” Like Cruz in “La Bola Negra,” Posey appears in only two extended scenes in the Venice Film Festival-winning drama as Marge, the frustrated wife of Sam Rockwell’s Lee, a CIA agent on assignment overseas. Then again, considering the stellar performances from John Malkovich and Rockwell, to say the Emmy nominee still. leaves an impression is an understatement.