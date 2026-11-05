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‘Get Huge: Looksmaxxing To Death’ Trailer: Hulu Investigates Extreme Biohacking, The Manosphere & Mysterious Deaths
By Rodrigo Perez,5 days ago
The internet has no shortage of questionable self-improvement gurus. Still, few corners of online culture are quite as bizarre—or potentially dangerous—as the world of extreme biohacking and “looksmaxxing.” Bigger muscles, enhanced sexual performance, eternal youth: apparently, there’s no physical insecurity that can’t be exploited, monetized, or subjected to an experimental treatment. Hulu’s new three-part true-crime docuseries, “Get Huge: Looksmaxxing To Death,” ventures into this increasingly disturbing subculture, where the pursuit of physical perfection takes an unexpectedly deadly turn.