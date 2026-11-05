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Nikola Jokic Makes Massive Prediction About NBA’s Future
By Rob Andrew Lo,5 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - OCTOBER 22: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets posts up against Isaiah Hartenstein #55 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center on October 22, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images) Getty.