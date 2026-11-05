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Manayunk Brings Holiday Magic to Philadelphia with Six Weeks of Festive Events
By Philadelphia Newsroom Staff,6 days ago
If you're looking for a destination that feels straight out of a holiday movie this season, look no further than Holidays in Manayunk 2026. Starting November 19, Manayunk is transforming into a festive winter wonderland packed with family-friendly events, dazzling lights, holiday shopping, seasonal treats, and plenty of opportunities to make lasting memories.