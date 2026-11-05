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Region’s lobbying firm backed mostly Republican candidates
By Dani Kington,5 days ago
ATHENS, Ohio — Representatives of the regionally-based lobbying firm Sunday Creek Horizons spent over $160,000 on state and federal candidates and partisan committees in the run-up to the 2026 midterms, mainly backing Republicans. The lobbying and consulting firm works with governments, nonprofits, healthcare and educational organizations across eastern and...