undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Why Lakers assigned Bronny James to the G League
By David Suggs,6 days ago
Why Lakers assigned Bronny James to the G League originally appeared on The Sporting News. Add The Sporting News as a Preferred Source by clicking here. Even after LeBron James' departure, the Lakers continue to teem with starlight, with Luka Doncic, Austin Reeves and Walker Kessler all putting forth dazzling displays for the Western Conference's second-best team through nine games.