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Grading the Mavericks: Zaccharie Risacher’s reimagined role has been a key piece of Dallas’ success
By David Trink,3 days ago
The Mavericks went 3-2 over the last week-and-a-half, and sit at 4-4 overall. They won three in a row against Miami (113-109), Oklahoma City (120-96), and Houston (116-111). They have lost their last two against Sacramento (115-100) and San Antonio (112-111). Cooper Flagg led the team in scoring with 24.8 points per game.