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CalFire expands night operations capability statewide with specialized training
By CalFire, Special to LassenNews.com,7 days ago
CalFire’s Aviation Program reaches a milestone as it conducts night operations training this week for crewmembers from three helitack bases—Kneeland and Bieber Helitack from Northern California, and San Diego Helitack from Southern California. This training officially expands night firefighting capabilities to all 11 CalFire helitack crews statewide. Standardizing...