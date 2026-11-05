undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
“This One Will Be Different” sums up economic arguments for subsidizing sports stadiums: “None. Zero. Zilch.”
By Neil deMause,3 days ago
As should come as no surprise to anyone who’s followed economist J.C. Bradbury on social media, his new, long-awaited book on stadium economics, This One Will Be Different, kicks off with a comedy bit. It involves a phone call from his wife, back in 2013, informing him that the Atlanta Braves were cutting a deal to move from then-16-year-old Turner Field to a new stadium out in the western suburbs. As Bradbury relates the conversation: