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For 2026 Commanders' Salute to Service Award nominee Tyler Ott, a different call to show up for and give to military has emerged in recent years
By Hannah Lichtenstein,5 days ago
Commanders long snapper Tyler Ott was surprised with some news while meeting service members and learning about the facility at Joint Base Andrews last Tuesday. Chief Master Sgt. Lauren Williams announced on the flight line that the NFL veteran had been named the Commanders' 2026 nominee for the Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.