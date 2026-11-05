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Pace answers Niceville’s late go-ahead score to win district championship
By Travis Espy,5 days ago
The year is 2000. Bill Clinton was president. Tom Brady was a rookie. The Kobe-Shaq duo dominated the NBA. In Florida, the presidential election recount dominated both state and national headlines. Multiple area schools, including South Walton High, Shoal River Middle and Pineview School, didn’t even exist. No player on the Eagles’ roster was alive.