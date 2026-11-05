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Villages files state permit for grocery-anchored Live Oak Shopping Center
By Admin,3 days ago
The Villages Development Company has filed for a state stormwater permit for the Live Oak Shopping Center, a planned grocery-anchored commercial hub in the Eastport area, according to Southwest Florida Water Management District records. The District received the Environmental Resource Permit application on Oct. 29. Its permit records list the...
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