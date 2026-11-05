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Washington and Lee Receives Grants to Advance Liberating Ideas Initiative
By Brian Laubscher,3 days ago
Washington and Lee University has received a $50,000 grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund to support its Liberating Ideas initiative during the 2026-27 academic year. A separate $10,000 grant from the Deliberative Citizenship Network, a national group of colleges and universities focused on civil discourse, will support W&L’s participation in the network’s first cohort.