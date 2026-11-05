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Swap, Share, and Savor the Season at Milwaukee's Biggest Cookie Exchange
By Share,5 days ago
The holidays are sweeter when they’re shared, and this season, Taste of Home is bringing local bakers together for an unforgettable evening of cookies, community and holiday cheer. The first-ever Milwaukee Cookie Exchange invites home bakers to bring six dozen homemade cookies to swap with fellow attendees, leaving with a box filled with delicious new favorites. Inspired by a popular event in Cleveland, the gathering will feature appetizers, a Taste of Home and Plugrà swag bag, a cash bar, and the opportunity to meet the team behind the beloved food magazine.