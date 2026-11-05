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Report: Former WVU coach Neal Brown makes national coach-of-year watch list
By WVadmin,6 days ago
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia. Former West Virginia coach Neal Brown is receiving national attention for his first season at North Texas, with a new report placing him on the 2026 George Munger Award watch list. The recognition adds another development to a coaching career Mountaineer fans continue to follow after his six seasons in Morgantown.
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