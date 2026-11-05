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Interview: Blind Channel’s Niko on ‘Painstream,’ the band’s hiatus and a new beginning
By Zenae Zukowski,5 days ago
Finnish modern metal outfit Blind Channel are back with their sixth album, Painstream, which arrived on October 30 via Century Media Records. Following a 20-month hiatus, the group has unveiled their first new album since 2024’s Exit Emotions. Metal Insider recently caught up with vocalist Niko Vilhelm Moilanen to discuss the record’s themes of pain and connection, the band’s break, working with Aaron Pauley of Of Mice & Men on “Into the Void,” and what comes next.