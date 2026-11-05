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Make Your Home Merry & Bright
5 days ago
The holidays have arrived at Stein’s Garden & Home, where shoppers can find everything they need to bring Christmas magic indoors and out. District Manager Allison Stauss shares tips for choosing between fresh-cut and life-like Christmas trees, adding festive color with seasonal plants, and creating eye-catching outdoor displays with lights, wreaths, greenery and porch pots. She’ll also highlight this year’s decorating trends and gift ideas for everyone on your list.