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Habitat for Humanity Celebrates 40 Years in Palm Beach County
By Laine Doss,6 days ago
For four decades, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County has been building more than houses. Since its founding in 1986, the nonprofit has helped families achieve homeownership, assisted longtime residents with critical home repairs, and strengthened neighborhoods throughout Palm Beach County. As the organization celebrates its 40th anniversary...
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