undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Former Lions Player, Kuzzo's Owner Ronald Bartell Hit With Five Tax Fraud Counts
By Keith O'Donnell,6 days ago
Ronald Bartell, the Detroit native and former NFL cornerback who built Kuzzo's Chicken and Waffles into one of the city's most talked-about restaurants, has been charged with five felony counts tied to state sales tax. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the charges Thursday, and Kuzzo's LLC, the business entity behind the Livernois Avenue eatery, faces an identical set of five counts.