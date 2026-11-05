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Electric-shock gloves purchased by ICE are also deployed in Virginia jails
By RADIO IQ,3 days ago
A device that shocks individuals with more than 300 volts of electricity when applied to their skin is being used by law enforcement agencies across Virginia. The Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter — or G.L.O.V.E. — is produced by Kentucky-based Compliant Technologies, which earlier this year contracted with the federal government to supply U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers with the device. The deal sparked concern among Congressional Democrats — despite the more widely used Taser outputting a higher electrical current.