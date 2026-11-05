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Mass Effect and Dragon Age Creators Will Tell the Story of BioWare's Rise and Fall — the Documentary Was Filmed Right Up Until the Studio's Closure
By Aleksandr Manin,7 days ago
Canadian TV channel Super Channel has commissioned Massive Effect: The BioWare Story, a documentary about the history of BioWare, the studio founded in 1995. It's being directed by Shane Fennessey and Adam Scorgie. The film will premiere at film festivals in 2027, with UpstreamFlix handling worldwide distribution. Work on the...