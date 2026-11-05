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Pay Study Reveals Huge Gap Between Oakland Unified and Neighboring Districts
6 days ago
As administrators negotiate a new contract with the Oakland Unified School District, a new pay study reveals significant disparities in compensation. The joint analysis was conducted by OUSD and the United Administrators of Oakland Schools (UAOS). It found that OUSD administrators are paid less than their counterparts in nearly every comparable district in the region.