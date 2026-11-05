undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Public Notices
By Submitted Article,5 days ago
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Becker, Sherburne County, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, November 17, at 5:00 p.m., at the Becker City Hall, located at 12060 Sherburne Avenue in the City of Becker, Minnesota, relating to the proposed establishment of Municipal Development District No. 2, the proposed establishment of Tax Increment Financing District No. 2-1 within the Development District, the proposed adoption of the Development Plan relating to Municipal Development District No. 2, and the proposed adoption of a Tax Increment Financing Plan for Tax Increment Financing District No. 2-1, all pursuant to and in accordance with Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.124 through 469.133, as amended, and Sections 469.174 through 469.1794, as amended, all inclusive, as amended. A copy of the proposed Tax Increment Financing Plan is on file and available for public inspection at the office of the City Administrator at City Hall.