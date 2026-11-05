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Mihaly Bodnar Sentenced To 40 Years To Life, On Charges Of Sexually Abusing Hornell Children
By Brian O'Neil,6 days ago
FROM STEUBEN COUNTY’S DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE:. On September 15, 2026, a trial in Steuben County Court ended with a verdict convicting 55 year-old Mihaly Bodnar, formerly of Hornell, of: 3 Counts of Predatory Sexual Assault of a Child, each a class AII felony; 2 Counts of Assault in the Second Degree, each a class D felony; 2 Counts of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child, Each a Class B felony; and 2 Counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, each a class A misdemeanor. Bodnar appeared today for sentencing on those charges. Judge Christopher Tunney handed down that sentence. Judge Tunney cited the powerful testimony provided by the two children victimized by the Defendant and the life changing impact the torture inflicted upon them before sentencing the Defendant to a term of 40 years to Life in a New York State Correctional Facility. Prior to imposition of the Defendant, the Defendant addressed the Court – stating he had no remorse for crimes and claiming innocence, despite the guilty verdict. District Attorney Brooks Baker advocated for the consecutive sentencing imposed – reminding the Court of the emotional testimony provided by the Victims and the absolute lack of compassion or concern shown for them by Defendant, who was supposed to be caring for the children when he repeatedly raped and sexually abused them.