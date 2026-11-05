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Video: Alligator wanders into bagel shop, scares owner
By Storyful/CBS Newspath/WKRC,7 days ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WKRC) — A North Carolina bagel shop got a surprise visitor when an alligator waddled in through an open back door and startled the owner. The incident was caught on security camera at the Bagel Dock Express in Southport as the small alligator wandered in, went through the kitchen and then out into the main shop, where it met the owner, Jesse Driscoll.