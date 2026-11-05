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Minnesota Highway 610 Renamed To Hortman Memorial Highway
By Alex Carmenaty,7 days ago
Detroit Lakes , MN (KDLM)- Governor Tim Walz has announced that Minnesota Highway 610 has been renamed in honor of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman. The highway is now known as the Hortman Memorial Highway. She and her husband were murdered when a gunman shot them at their home in Brooklyn Park in June 2025. The Hortman Memorial Highway runs through Brooklyn Park and during her time in the legislature, she helped secure funding for the then Highway 610 project. A dedication ceremony was held Thursday.