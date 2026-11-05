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Four Minnesota Races Could Get A Publicly Funded Recount
By Alex Carmenaty,6 days ago
Detroit Lakes , MN (KDLM)- The Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office says that four races could be getting a publicly funded recount as they are each less than half a percentage point in difference. In Minnesota’s First Congressional District, Democrat Jake Johnson is ahead by 323 votes over Republican incumbent Brad Finstad. In State Senate District 4, Republican Austin Peterson leads Democrat Incumbent Rob Kupec by only four votes. In State Senate District 33, Republican Incumbent Karin Housley leads Democrat Nat Smith by 42 votes, and in House District 32A, Republican Incumbent Nolan West leads Democrat Amanda Matchett by 22 votes. Each of these races have had at least a double digit amount of voters make their decision by writing in other options.