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1452. How to Get Really Good at Anything: The 3 Ingredients of Mastery | Roman Tsunder
2 days ago
Host Dave Asprey sits down with Roman Tsunder, founder of PTTOW! and author of Plan to Take On the World, to explore the three ingredients of mastery, peak performance, obsession, deep focus, deliberate practice, flow states, and achieving success without burnout. Roman introduces his Obsession, Hours, and Focus (OHF) framework, explaining how elite athletes, entrepreneurs, and creative leaders develop exceptional skills and why natural talent, genetics, and luck may matter less than sustained dedication. Dave and Roman examine the differences between grinding and flow, healthy ambition and compulsive overwork, and how chronic stress, nervous system dysregulation, and fight-or-flight responses affect physical health and mental performance. They discuss breathwork, meditation, fear management, resilience, and techniques for improving focus and performance under pressure. The conversation also explores finding your purpose, identifying natural talents, overcoming childhood trauma, recovering from failure and rejection, developing emotional intelligence, and building a meaningful, successful life through personal growth, self-awareness, and long-term health optimization.