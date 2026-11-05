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Public Notices
By Submitted Article,5 days ago
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the Big Lake City Council on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the Big Lake City Council Chambers. The purpose of this public hearing is to consider street and utility improvements identified as the 2027 Street and Utility Improvement Project No. ST2027-1. Improvements include utility repairs, concrete repairs, retaining wall repair, pavement milling, bituminous pavement, pavement markings, signage and miscellaneous work. The improvements are located on: