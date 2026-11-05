undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Alma Reopens in North Scottsdale With $198 Porterhouse and Rooftop Bar
By Taylor Johnson,6 days ago
Chef Sheila Bryson's Southwest restaurant Alma has reopened in north Scottsdale, landing in the former Preston's Steakhouse space at The Citadel after closing its Old Town Scottsdale location earlier this year. The new spot sits next door to sister restaurant Little Snitch on the northwest corner of Pima and Pinnacle Peak roads, and it arrives with a reworked identity built around mesquite-fired steaks, a rooftop lounge, and a tequila and mezcal bar.
1