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Minnesota Governor-Elect Amy Klobuchar Promises Full Audit Of State Government
By Alex Carmenaty,6 days ago
Detroit Lakes , MN (KDLM/Learfield)- Minnesota Governor-elect Amy Klobuchar has been promising a full audit of state government will be done on her first day in office. Former appeals court Judge Cindy Jesson will lead her transition team and Klobuchar says the audit will focus on identifying fraud, waste and abuse across state agencies. Her plan also calls for tighter oversight of state payments and stronger protections for whistleblowers who report suspected fraud. Klobuchar is scheduled to take office January 4th, and will be the first female Governor in state history. She will succeed two term Governor Tim Walz, who did not run for re-election in light of the statewide fraud scandal.