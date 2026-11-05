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Klobuchar Pledge Puts Gun Legislation Back In Spotlight
By Alex Carmenaty,6 days ago
Detroit Lakes , MN (Learfield)- Gun safety legislation could be a priority when Minnesota lawmakers return to the Capitol in January. Governor-elect Amy Klobuchar drew loud applause during her victory speech after promising to sign a gun safety bill into law. Protect Minnesota Executive Director Maggie Emery says she expects the issue to move forward now that Democrats control the governor’s office and both chambers of the Legislature. Last session, the DFL-controlled Senate passed a gun violence prevention package by one vote, but it never received a floor vote in the tied House. The proposed measures included universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons. Emery says lawmakers will need to work together to build support for legislation that can pass both chambers.