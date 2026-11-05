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Rocori High School Soccer Player Seriously Hurt In Central Minnesota Car Crash
By Alex Carmenaty,7 days ago
Detroit Lakes , MN (KDLM/Learfield)- A Rocori High School soccer player is recovering from serious injuries he suffered in a car crash in central Minnesota. Juan Cortez is a junior in high school and he was hurt last Sunday when he was a passenger in a car. The car he was in ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle east of Rice. The impact threw Cortez from the car and he is being treated at a hospital. A fundraiser for his recovery has raised over $21,000.