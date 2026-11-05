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Christian County authorities locate stolen vehicle linked to alleged Trigg County home invasion
By WNKY Staff,6 days ago
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. – On Thursday afternoon, an individual was taken into custody after Christian County authorities located a stolen vehicle linked to an investigation. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and officers with the Hopkinsville Police Department located a stolen vehicle on West 9th Street that was wanted in connection with a possible home invasion in Trigg County.