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Atlanta City FC introduces Richard Gunney, setting the stage for a new era of women’s soccer
By Gabi Hart,5 days ago
Atlanta’s growing sports scene has a new team preparing to take the field, and its latest addition is already drawing up a game plan. Atlanta City FC formally introduced Richard Gunney as its chief soccer officer Nov. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, marking a major step toward the National Women’s Soccer League expansion team’s March 2028 debut. Joined by Mauricio Culebro, president of soccer for AMB Sports and Entertainment, Gunney outlined plans to build a competitive roster, recruit top talent and establish a club that represents Atlanta on and off the field.
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