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Miami vs. Notre Dame prediction, pick, odds, spread: Hurricanes, Irish meet with CFP stakes on line
By Brandon Marcello,6 days ago
It's been 38 years since Lou Holtz got the win that defined his career at Notre Dame. On Saturday, Marcus Freeman could do the same against the same program. No. 11 Notre Dame and No. 1 Miami meet in South Bend with playoff implications on the line in what is the highest-ranked matchup between the programs (according to the AP poll) since that classic Catholics vs. Convicts showdown in 1988. The Irish won the national championship that season, its most recent title.