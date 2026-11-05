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Camilleri elected state Senate majority leader
By Anne Runklearunkle@medianewsgroup.com,6 days ago
State Sen. Darrin Quiroz Camilleri, D-Trenton, will serve as the next Senate majority leader. Senate Democrats elected Camilleri to the leadership role on Thursday, Nov. 5. Camilleri was re-elected Tuesday to represent the 4th District, which covers Belleville, Brownstown Township, Flat Rock, Gibraltar, Grosse Ile Township, Huron Township, Riverview, Rockwood, Romulus, Southgate, Sumpter Township, Trenton, Van Buren Township, Wayne, Woodhaven, Wyandotte and part of Taylor.