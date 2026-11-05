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Grimes Joins AI-Generated Sci-Fi Horror Anthology GODS DON’T GIVE GIFTS, Arriving December 4
By Ash Hamilton,6 days ago
Grimes Joins AI-Generated Sci-Fi Horror Anthology GODS DON’T GIVE GIFTS, Arriving December 4Pop musician Grimes is stepping into a very different kind of nightmare, lending her likeness and voice to Gods Don’t Give Gifts, an upcoming AI-generated science-fiction horror anthology scheduled to arrive in theaters December 4, 2026.