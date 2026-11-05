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Daniel Jones Injury Guarantees: How His Colts Contract Could Impact His Future in Indianapolis
By Santiago Leon,6 days ago
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has a reported $10.51 million injury guarantee tied to the 2027 season, a provision that could influence the team’s quarterback decisions during the remainder of 2026. Jones signed a two-year, $88 million deal with Indianapolis in March 2026, potentially worth $100 million with incentives.