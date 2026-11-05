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Photonic Chip Combines Light from Multiple Telescopes
By Meeri Kim,5 days ago
The CHARA Array, located on Mount Wilson, CA, USA, is an optical interferometer that consists of six 1-meter telescopes dispersed across the mountain to achieve exceptionally high angular resolution. Arguably the most powerful instrument of its kind in the world, the CHARA Array has measured the diameters, distances, masses and luminosities of stars, as well as imaged features such as spots and flares on their surfaces.