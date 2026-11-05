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ORNL’s Andes System Retired, Replaced by Riker
6 days ago
The newer, more powerful data analysis and visualization cluster also offers node sharing to OLCF users. Nov. 5, 2026 — After nearly six years of service, 1.1 million jobs, and over 19 million node hours of computation, the Andes cluster for data analysis and visualization at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) has been decommissioned. Its replacement, Riker, is now fully operational for users at the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility (OLCF). The new system promises to deliver major improvements in performance and capability, as well as a significant new feature: node sharing.