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Minnesota Vikings QB Depth Chart: Who Starts vs. Bills After Kyler Murray Hamstring Injury?
By Santiago Leon,6 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings are preparing for Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills on November 9, 2026, amid reports that quarterback Kyler Murray will miss the game with a hamstring injury. Veteran Carson Wentz is expected to start, with Max Brosmer backing him up. Minnesota Vikings quarterback depth chart vs....